Tripura: Mass Execution Of Pigs Ordered By Govt As African Swine Fever Breaks Out In Farm

As African Swine Fever (ASF) continues to wreak havoc in Mizoram, cases of the livestock disease have now been detected in Tripura. Cases of ASF were detected in livestock at the Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD)-run government breeding farm located at Devipur under Sepahijala district of Tripura, top sources in the department told ANI. On Monday, at least 16 more pigs died of African Swine Fever in Mizoram taking the state’s total death tally of pigs to 770 in just over two months.

Following the disease spread in Tripura, a team of experts from Agartala’s disease investigation Centre reached the farm affected. The experts formed rapid response teams to handle the situation before any further spread. “On April 7, three samples were sent to North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. On April 13, last we received the PCR report that confirmed that all the samples were positive,” a senior official in the Animal Husbandry Department run disease investigation laboratory told ANI.

“Even the symptoms of the pigs now sheltered on the farm also indicate that the contagious disease has already entered the farm. Another report that was supposed to come from Bhopal’s National Disease Diagnostic institute is yet to reach Tripura,” the senior official added. The source further added that the farm workers have been advised to deal with the disease before it leads way to an outbreak.

Expert team take quick response to contain ASF spread

According to the expert, the response team have dug up 8 feet by 8 feet graves to bury the infected pigs after mass execution as part of the first phase. “Initially pigs available within the one-kilometre radius of the farm will be executed and buried to contain the spread of the disease. We are trying to confine the disease within the farm and its peripheries so that the virus does not spread across the state,” the sources said.

Furthermore, the sources also informed that the laboratory authorities will write a letter to the Government of India and the Centre will communicate the matter to the Chief Secretary. “All the further proceedings can only be carried out once the official letter reaches the state government,” the source added. According to officials, a total of 63 mature pigs out of the total 265 in the farm died due to unknown reasons raising an alarm over a possible spread of the fever. There are also 185 piglets in the pig shed of the farm affected by the spread. It is noteworthy that Mizoram has already banned the import of pigs and pork products from other states following the ASF breakout that happened this year.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/ Representative Image