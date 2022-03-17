'Truth Always Wins': Netizens Joyous As Republic Makes History In BARC Ratings

Nearly 17 months after Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released the ratings for the news genre, Republic TV shattered all records leaving other competitors far behind. As per the New Consumer Classification System adopted by BARC, Republic TV garnered 41% of the viewership share in the English news genre for persons aged above 15 on all days across the entire country. In contrast, Times Now is a distant second at 24.17%. On the other hand, CNN News18, India Today and NewsX have a viewership share of 17.6%, 16% and 0.7%, respectively.

'We must not forget to thank our viewers'

As Republic Media Network emerged as the number 1 news network in India as per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami weighed in on this big achievement. Expressing gratitude to the viewers, he revealed that Republic TV is 200% greater than its closest competitor in the English news genre with an overall viewership share of 44%. He said, "We must not forget to thank our viewers. This is more than a victory. This is vindication at another level. There is the love of the people of India for the Republic Media Network."

'Truth always wins': Netizens react to Republic's rating records

As soon as the BARC ratings were announced, netizens started expressing their happiness on social media. They were trending #RepublicNumber1 on Twitter sharing why they love and trust Republic. Some of them said, “Truth always wins. We won the game (hum jeet gaye)”, proving Republic is truly the channel of the people of India. Taking their words, they congratulated 'Team Arnab, who stood for truth and justice each and every time.'

Here are some reactions from people who took to Twitter:

Congratulations to Team Arnab who stood for Truth and Justice Each & Every time. — Dr. Subba Rao Andugulapati (@1958parsara) March 17, 2022

"Shine on you crazy diamond

Well you wore out your welcome with random precision

Rode on the steel breeze

Come on you raver, you seer of visions

Come on you painter, you piper, you prisoner, and shine"



Yes SHINE ON YOU CRAZY DIAMOND!

Today,Tomorrow,

FOREVER

#RepublicNumber1 https://t.co/yMwHsUAv59 — Ranita Roy (@ranitaroy24) March 17, 2022

Although, all the Channels are claiming to be Number 1, plz check the Filters they have used.@republic is 41% ALL DAY ALL INDIA.🔥

That's how transparent they're.#RepublicNumber1 pic.twitter.com/jGPzTgoUvi — Sush 🇮🇳 (@Shy_Sushh) March 17, 2022

People of India loves Arnab

People of India trust Arnab

People of India loves Republic

People of India trust Republic

🙏😇💞🔥 #ArnabGoswami#RepublicNumber1@republic pic.twitter.com/q0iT1CRu6K — Indian🇮🇳 (@Pragati03595554) March 17, 2022

They came after him like a group of hyenas, said he was finished.

But no prison could deter his confidence, grit and determination.

He roared like a lion 🦁, rising like a phoenix from the ashes 🔥

That's Arnab Goswami. The nation watches loves him, watches him.#RepublicNumber1 pic.twitter.com/Ve5tDG0Zhg — Nisha (@nish_aaaa) March 17, 2022

Arnab Sir hum jeet gaye ek baar fir!!🤗 Republic is tge number one news network!!✌💫❤#GameHasJustBegun — Mona Babbar🇮🇳 (@mona_mb22) March 17, 2022

Congratulations to my favorite news network — Mehak Gupta (@MehakGu61963442) March 17, 2022

Well done @republic 👏 👏 You have earned it with your sheer transparency n hard work!!May you scale new heights 🙌 🙌 Way to go Republic Team!! — Geekay (@Geekay17355538) March 17, 2022

Congrats Republic media, you truly deserve it. — Sumit Sharma (@SumitSh68301410) March 17, 2022

Congratulations Arnab and your team .Yours is ours channel and we continue to grow and grow ,our destination is beyond the reach of thoughts of Other news channels . — Manoj Pandey 🗨️ (@mkpandey3) March 17, 2022

It was...it is...& It will b No 1 @Republic_Bharat 💪🏻 — Nj🇮🇳 (@Nj91312635) March 17, 2022

Republic TV shatters rating records

The extent of Republic TV's dominance can be gauged from the fact that the viewership of Republic TV among the 15+ age group is 165% greater than Times Now, 231% greater than CNN News18, 253% greater than India Today and 5295% greater than News X. As far as BARC ratings for the Super Prime Time, i.e 9 pm-11 pm from Monday to Friday are concerned, Republic TV is well ahead with a humungous viewership share of 44.83%. The viewership of other competitors- Times Now (25.44%), India Today (16.46%), CNN News18 (13.33%) and News X (0.95%) pales in comparison. In Super Prime Time, the viewership of Republic TV is 172% greater than Times Now. Similarly, the channel's viewership is 266% more than India Today, 329% more than CNN News18 and 4614% greater than News X. Moreover, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed that the Republic Media Network is the largest news network in India today if the viewership of Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla is taken together.

Image: Republic