Last Updated:

'Truth Always Wins': Netizens Joyous As Republic Makes History In BARC Ratings

As Republic Media Network shattered the latest BARC ratings records on Tuesday, netizens expressed their joy and excitement.

Written By
Dhanya AK
Republic TV

Image: Republic World


Nearly 17 months after Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released the ratings for the news genre, Republic TV shattered all records leaving other competitors far behind. As per the New Consumer Classification System adopted by BARC, Republic TV garnered 41% of the viewership share in the English news genre for persons aged above 15 on all days across the entire country. In contrast, Times Now is a distant second at 24.17%. On the other hand, CNN News18, India Today and NewsX have a viewership share of 17.6%, 16% and 0.7%, respectively.

'We must not forget to thank our viewers'

As Republic Media Network emerged as the number 1 news network in India as per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami weighed in on this big achievement. Expressing gratitude to the viewers, he revealed that Republic TV is 200% greater than its closest competitor in the English news genre with an overall viewership share of 44%. He said, "We must not forget to thank our viewers. This is more than a victory. This is vindication at another level. There is the love of the people of India for the Republic Media Network."

'Truth always wins': Netizens react to Republic's rating records

As soon as the BARC ratings were announced, netizens started expressing their happiness on social media. They were trending #RepublicNumber1 on Twitter sharing why they love and trust Republic. Some of them said, “Truth always wins. We won the game (hum jeet gaye)”, proving Republic is truly the channel of the people of India. Taking their words, they congratulated 'Team Arnab, who stood for truth and justice each and every time.' 

READ | 'Don't you dare point a finger': Arnab roars as Republic Media Network emerges as No.1

Here are some reactions from people who took to Twitter:

Republic TV shatters rating records

The extent of Republic TV's dominance can be gauged from the fact that the viewership of Republic TV among the 15+ age group is 165% greater than Times Now, 231% greater than CNN News18, 253% greater than India Today and 5295% greater than News X.  As far as BARC ratings for the Super Prime Time, i.e 9 pm-11 pm from Monday to Friday are concerned, Republic TV is well ahead with a humungous viewership share of 44.83%. The viewership of other competitors- Times Now (25.44%), India Today (16.46%), CNN News18 (13.33%) and News X (0.95%) pales in comparison. In Super Prime Time, the viewership of Republic TV is 172% greater than Times Now. Similarly, the channel's viewership is 266% more than India Today, 329% more than CNN News18 and 4614% greater than News X. Moreover, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed that the Republic Media Network is the largest news network in India today if the viewership of Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla is taken together. 

READ | 'India's largest': Republic Media Network channels make history as BARC ratings return

Image: Republic

READ | Arnab Goswami's reminder for Times Now & India Today: 'Republic never forgives or forgets'
READ | Republic TV shatters ratings records: 44% primetime viewership; 172% more than Times Now
Tags: Republic, Republic TV, Republic Media Network
First Published:
COMMENT