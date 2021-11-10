Tulsi Gowda: All You Need To Know About Padma Awardee Known As 'Encyclopedia Of Forests'

President Ram Nath Kovind handed Padma awards to 119 distinguished individuals at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Nov 9. Tulsi Gowda, a 72-year-old environmentalist, was also among the winners. On Monday, she was one of 61 people who received the Padma Shri honour from President Kovind.

Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist from Karnataka, was awarded the Padma Shri for her outstanding contributions to tree conservation. She has planted over 30,000 saplings and has been interested in environmental conservation for over 60 years. Forest nurseries are like children to Tulsi Gowda, as indicated by the way she looks after the seedlings.

Tulsi Gowda: Encyclopedia of forests and Padma Shri awardee

Many people described Gowda's photo of her receiving the prestigious Padma award as the "image of the day". In an iconic image that warmed netizens' hearts, PM Modi was seen clasping the woman's hand and conversing with her. Gowda can be seen walking barefoot in the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, pausing momentarily to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before proceeding to receive the award from the President, according to videos and photos that have leaked online.

Tulsi Gowda's work history

Tulsi Gowda, 77, has worked for the Forest Department for over six decades, planting saplings and maintaining nursery facilities. She is a member of the Halakki tribe and is known as an 'encyclopaedia of forests' due to her extensive knowledge of trees and herbs. Gowda, a native of Karnataka's Honnali hamlet, had planted around 30,000 seedlings. Gowda accepted the Padma Shri award barefoot in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is a member of the Halakki Tribal of Karnataka.

Her family and work with the Forest Department

Her father died when she was just two years old, and she was born into an impoverished family. She began working at a local nursery with her mother when she was a small child. Gowda never attended school and married when she was only a teenager. Gowda has actively contributed to environmental protection by planting thousands of trees. She started as a temporary volunteer with the forest department, where she was recognised for her commitment to environmental preservation. Later, she was offered a permanent position in the department. She retired after 15 more years at the age of 70.

(IMAGE: PTI)