Turkey Earthquake: NDRF's 2nd Miraculous Rescue As 8 Yr-old Girl Pulled Alive From Debris

Another minor girl was miraculously rescued by the Indian relief team under 'Operation Dost' in Turkey. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Turkish Army on Friday rescued an 8-year-old girl alive from the debris days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey. India has sent assistance to Syria and Turkey to carry out search and rescue operations where six planes carrying essentials and medical equipment have arrived in the city as of now.

Taking to Twitter, NDRF shared a picture of the operation and informed that the young girl was alive and stuck under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Gaziantep' Nurdagi.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian rescue team saved the life of a six-year-old minor girl who was trapped under rubble. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister lauded the NDRF team in Turkey for saving the girl.

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

On February 6, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside on a cold winter night. More than 23,000 have been confirmed dead in both countries and thousands more injured with the death toll expected to rise, according to AP.

Notably, the Indian paramilitary field hospital set up by the Indian army in Turkey is treating around 106 earthquake survivors. The field hospital was opened by the Indian Army in the Iskenderun district where 106 rescued people are now being treated.

Operation Dost demonstrates the friendship between India & Turkey

Turkey has called India a "dost" for its generosity in providing funds to the country after the earthquake caused massive destruction. Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel has called 'Operation Dost' a "very important operation" which demonstrates friendship between the two nations. He made the remarks at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from where Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft with the rescue and relief team took off for Turkey, as part of the ongoing 'Operation Dost.'

"Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other.

Calling Operation Dost "helpful", Turkey's Ambassador to India added, "What we would need in Turkey, especially in the first 72 hours is search and rescue actions together with emergency medical aid and everything is, you know, the start of the operation Dost, it includes search and rescue teams and emergency medical aid. That's why it is very helpful."



