In another arbitrary step, Twitter temporarily blocked the account of Kashmiri journalist ⁦Aarti Tikoo⁩ for a tweet where she is looking out for her brother Sahil Tikoo, whose life is allegedly threatened by terrorists. Claiming that Sahil Tikoo was being openly threatened by 'jihadi' terrorists Aarti Tikoo took to Twitter to seek protection and safety for her brother.

Aarti Tikoo is a Kashmiri Hindu Journalist and the founder and editor in chief of “The New Indian”, while her brother Sahil Tikoo is the spokesperson of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

In the post, dated December 15, Tikoo had sought protection from the Home Ministry for her brother who lives in Srinagar.

“My brother Sahil Tikoo who lives in Srinagar is being openly threatened by jihadis terrorists sitting in Kashmir-India, their handles in Pakistan, the UK, and the US. Is anyone watching? Are we sitting ducks waiting to be shot dead by Islamists or will you crack down on them? HMO India," the journalist had tweeted.

However, the tweet was deleted by the microblogging site for 'violation of rule' against 'hateful conduct.' Moreover, her account was temporarily blocked from making further posts.

Twitter flagged the account citing its rules against hateful speech, under which, users are not allowed to "promote violence against, threaten or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease."

Several notable personalities have come out in support of Aarti Tikoo since her account was blocked by Twitter for speaking out against terrorists in the Valley. Terming the move unacceptable and outrageous, author Anand Ranganathan immediate restoration of the journalist's account.

This is unacceptable and OUTRAGEOUS. ⁦@Twitter⁩ has indefinitely blocked journalist ⁦@AartiTikoo⁩ for this tweet, where she is looking out for her brother ⁦@TikooSahil_⁩ whose life is being threatened by terrorists. Twitter are you mad? Unblock Aarti. RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/QabuCSr3Pd — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) December 17, 2021

ANI News Editor Smita Prakash also stated that the Twitter algorithm 'malfunctioned' in blocking her from tweeting.

Waiting for @TwitterIndia to restore @AartiTikoo’ s handle . Your algorithm has malfunctioned in blocking her from tweeting. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) December 17, 2021

So @Twitter has blocked my friend @AartiTikoo for raising the alarm about death threats against her brother. Clearly @TwitterIndia & @paraga are in cahoots with Jihadists & terrorists. @AmitShah @NIA_India need to look into this - this isn’t a mere algorithm malfunction pic.twitter.com/cg8Zvknv3m — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) December 17, 2021

Shri @paraga.Has the algorithm of @Twitter @TwitterIndia turned on its head? Are you left with no semblance?

A tweet by @AartiTikoo which is seeking protection for @TikooSahil_ from terror threatening stooges of Kashmir with proof is violating your norms

NORMS OF WHAT BHAISAAB? pic.twitter.com/wBVfCnTq59 — Chetna Kaul (@chetnakaul) December 17, 2021

How do you justify this @Twitter

Those threatening do so with impunity & @AartiTikoo who flagged the threats is violating your rules? https://t.co/WGLzIDvylI — Manu Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@KhajuriaManu) December 17, 2021

Aarti Tikoo's brother Hitesh also called out Twitter for the unjustified action.

Twitter under @paraga has blocked my sister @AartiTikoo because she sought protection & safety for our brother @TikooSahil_ who is being threatened by Islamists. Twitter & the entire global Left might be in bed with jihadis but that will not stop us. Gone are those days, @paraga. pic.twitter.com/fkEM6zKezN — Hitesh Tikoo (@HiteshTikoo) December 17, 2021

Calling out at Twitter for its 'hypocrisy', Aarti Tikoo also shared a video about how terrorist organizations and those engaging in terror-related activities were given the platform to spread hate in society, whereas the voices of Kashmiri Hindus were muzzled by the site.

“Quite clear Twitter is allowing Pakistan sponsored terrorists to use Twitter Spaces for terror-related activities, to threaten Indians and to hatch conspiracies to kill Kashmiri Hindus like Sahil Tikoo." she wrote.