Twitter Removes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'blue Tick' Amid IT Rules Row With Centre

Escalating its tiff with the BJP-ruled Union government, social media giant Twitter removed the 'blue-tick' verification of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday. This removal comes after the denotification of several other RSS leaders like Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Suresh Soni, Arun Kumar. None of these RSS leaders had tweeted ever using their social media handles.

Twitter removes Mohan Bhagwat's 'Blue tick'

Twitter removes VP's blue tick

Earlier in the day, Twitter withdrew the blue verified badge from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle. Twitter stated as his personal handle was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge. After the VP office contacted Twitter office, the blue tick badge was restored before 10:30 AM.

In retaliation, government sources stressed that the latest development had escalated the matter beyond the 'Centre vs Twitter' paradigm. Questioning whether Twitter is targeting Naidu who is a constitutional functionary, they accused the social media platform of showing "blatant disregard" for the constitutional process. Moreover, govt sources busted Twitter's 'inactive account' reason, as many deceased leaders, journalists still have the blue tick on their handles despite 'inactivity'. The microblogging platform does not pay heed to the rules of the land and then cite the internal rulebook, government sources added.

When does Twitter remove a blue tick?

According to Twitter, it holds the sole power to remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice if an account changes its username (@handle), becomes inactive or incomplete, or if the owner of the account is no longer in the position for which they were initially verified and do not otherwise meet criteria for verification since leaving such position.

Twitter may also remove the blue verified badge if an account is found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules including impersonation or intentionally misleading people on Twitter or for reasons such as hateful conduct policy, abusive behavior, glorification of violence policy, civic integrity policy, private information policy, etc.

Currently, Twitter has locked horns over Centre's new IT rules, seeking amendments in the rules. "Twitter strives to comply with applicable law in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law," the company spokesperson said in a statement. Centre has asserted that if the social media companies fail to comply with the new IT rules, then they will be liable to lose their status and protection as intermediaries and may also face criminal action.