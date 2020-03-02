India Confirms 2 Coronavirus Cases From Kerala, T'gana As Global Death Toll Breaches 3000

Two cases of coronavirus was confirmed by the Central government on Monday afternoon. In a press release via the PIB, the government stated that one person have been tested positive in New Delhi, whereas another person has been tested positive in Telangana.

India reports new cases

The notification went on to state that the person who had caught the virus in New Delhi had recently returned from Italy, whereas the person who has caught the virus in Telangana recently returned from Dubai.

Information regarding their age, sex, medical status, travel date, etc was not mentioned in the notification.

Globally, more than 3000 people have died, with the epicenter being in China. The virus has infected more than 89,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and many other countries.

Coronavirus outbreak

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock today released US$15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

The WHO has called for US$675 million to fund the fight against coronavirus. There is a window of opportunity to contain the spread of the virus if countries take robust measures to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “The potential spread of the virus to countries with weaker health systems is one of our biggest concerns. These funds will help support these countries get ready for detecting and isolating cases, protecting their health workers, and treating patients with dignity and appropriate care. This will help us save lives and push back the virus”.

