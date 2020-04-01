The Debate
Two More Nizamuddin Attendees Test Positive In Puducherry; Family & Contacts Quarantined

General News

Two new cases were tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, both of whom were participants of the Delhi Nizamudhin meet

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nizamuddin

Two new cases were tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, both of whom were participants of the Delhi Nizamudin congregation. The two men, who are 37 years and 51 years old, were tested positive after they had showed symptoms of coronavirus. This takes the confirmed count in the union territory to 3, while neighbouring Tamil Nadu has also witnessed a significant Nizamuddin-linked rise, to 124.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the two confirmed cases had returned from Delhi after attending the congregation and were admitted to the state government hospital. The test of their samples conducted in the centrally administered JIPMER here found that they were infected with the virus. A source said the two persons belong to Ariyankuppam village.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

Image credits: PTI

First Published:
