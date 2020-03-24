Two More Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported In Srinagar; Total Tally In J&K Surges To 6

Two more people in Kashmir, who had arrived from New Delhi and Saudi Arabia recently, tested positive for deadly COVID 19, taking the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 6.

“#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir 2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained (sic),” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Reports suggest one of them is a resident of uptown Natipora and had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 in the same flight (443-Air India) which was boarded by the 67-year-old woman, from old city Khanyar, who tested positive on March 17. The other person is said to be a resident of posh Hyderpora (Uptown), aged around 65-years, who had returned from New Delhi recently after being part of a ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ attended by people from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Read: Coronavirus: Two Districts In Kashmir Valley Cancel Gazetted Holidays Of Govt Employees

Stricter restrictions on movement imposed

On Monday, the duo was moved to a separate isolation facility at Chest Disease hospital, which has since been converted into a COVID hospital along with two other hospitals—SKIMS Bemina and JLNM Rainawari. Three cases have been tested positive in the Jammu region while in Ladakh Union Territory, 13 persons have tested positive for the deadly virus so far. In view of instances of non-cooperation and violations of restrictions from the general public reported from across the district on Monday, the District Magistrate Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered stricter restrictions on movement in the district.

Read: Farooq Abdullah Donates Rs. 1 Crore To Combat COVID-19 Outbreak In Jammu & Kashmir

The decision to impose stricter restrictions has been taken after taking into account feedback obtained from security agencies and reports of executive magistrates and considering appeals from healthcare professionals and members of the general public of the district, an official press release said. The order states that till further mechanism is been put in place for the movement of all notified essential services, the exemption on movement shall apply only to officials of healthcare (including doctors, paramedics, and ambulance operators), fire and emergency services, power, water, food and civil supplies and public works departments, officials on duty at quarantine centers and those associated with measures for containment of the spread of coronavirus infection, those engaged in the transportation of medicines and essential commodities and equipment like ration, petrol, diesel, and LPG, and print and electronic media persons.

Read: 'They Misused It': India Slams Pak For Raising Kashmir Issue During SAARC Video-conference