UCC: AIMPLB Flays PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Law' Remark, Says Will Finalise Own Draft

India's top Muslim body, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has resolved to submit a draft proposal on the Uniform Civil Code to the Law Commission after a late-night discussion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for UCC in the country. The Islamic personal law board voted to oppose the UCC, which aims to repeal all personal laws based on caste, creed, religion, sexual orientation, and gender.

At a meeting that lasted three hours, the AIMPLB discussed the legal ramifications of the UCC. The meeting was attended by AIMPLB president Saifullah Rehmani, chairman of Islamic Centre of India and member of AIMPLB, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, and Jamiat Ulema E Hind President Arshad Madni, among others.

Following the meeting, it was decided that AIMPLB would draft the legal parts of the UCC, and that it would do so after Bakra-Eid. Furthermore, the members discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments and denounced them, claiming it was “impossible in a country with such a diverse culture as India.”

“AIMPLB will meet the Chairman of the Law Commission and present their draft telling why UCC is not possible and also they will keep the points from 21st law commission as well,” stated Arshad Madni.

AIMPLB on UCC Draft

According to AIMPLB spokesperson Qasim Rasool Illyas, meetings with Opposition leaders have already begun. “We have previously met with Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav. In July, we requested time from the President, and opposition leaders will bring up the matter in Parliament.”

"The AIMPLB's UCC draft will be finalised within a week and submitted to the law commission. When it comes to cow slaughter or reservation there is no concept of 'one nation, one law'. So UCC can't be tabled as a bill. This issue should not be presented by the PM in Madhya Pradesh. He has done it before elections to attract votes," Ilyas said.

"One law cannot be for family laws, cultural protection, property matters, and maintenance issues. We will mention in our draft why UCC should not be implemented. Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution gives us the right to follow Sharia laws. And in Islam we have to follow our Sharia law," he added.

Ilyas mentioned that Opposition parties like SP, the Congress and the Left have extended support to AIMPLB and that the issue will be raise in Parliament.

"In our draft we have also mentioned the quotes of the 21st law commission and our answers which we submitted to an earlier law commission in 2016. We will complete the draft telling why UCC should not be implemented , the draft will be formed on Sharia Laws. 21st law commission said UCC is not advisable , this law commission has vaguely asked our opinion , so we are drafting the opinions and details of islamic laws in detailing and will give to Law commission chairman. This is all in context to the 2024 elections and we will not fall trap to this," Ilyas said.

"According to article 44 it clearly says if muslims don't agree, UCC should not be implemented, they why such opinions are seeked now. Preliminary drafting is done now, 1st week of july we will keep our draft to the law commission. We will meet all opposition parties and will also seek time from the President and Primeminister in July to meet us on the UCC issue. Today (June 28) we are meeting Uddhav Thackeray and we have met Nana Patole in Mumbai. We will seek time from BJP leaders as well as JP Nadda and Prime minister to keep our view on UCC,” added Illyas.

Bound by Sharia, will make Law Commission understand: AIMPLB

The AIMPLB further stated that, “In one month the law commission cant seek the opinion of 140 crore population , So more time should be extended for this. We demand Article 44 be taken out of the constitution , we have also appealed to people to come forward and oppose it.”

The AIMPLB is scheduled to submit their draft to the Law commission on July 2. “By Tomorrow the final suggestion from Across the executive body of AIMPLB will come and then we will Upload our draft to the Law commission and later we will meet the Chairman of the Law commission. Our Sharia says that daughters don't run house therefore only out of 1.5 of the property only 5 we give to the daughters, we will mention its relevance in our Draft and also how puberty is important for marriage and if it's achieved at 16 yrs then girl should be married , says our sharia law... we are bound by our Sharia law and we will make law commission understand that.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pushed for the implementation of the UCC in the country and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue by the Opposition.