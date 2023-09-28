Ujjain Rape Case: Blood Stains Found On Auto, Driver Arrested, 3 Others Detained

Amid the ongoing investigation into the horrific Ujjain teen rape case, the police have detained a total of four suspects in connection to the case. The development came a day after a video of the 12-year-old girl, partially clothed and bleeding, went viral on social media platforms.

Earlier in the day, the Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma revealed that during the investigation it was found that a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was seen interacting with the girl. When police seized his auto, blood stains were found on the passenger seat. The police are also scanning multiple CCTV footage to investigate the case.

The auto driver is one of three suspects detained by the police in connection with the teen’s rape case. As of now, the police are quizzing the four individuals based on suspicion. In addition to this, the police through CCTV visuals have also learnt that all four suspects were seen around the girl while she was walking on the street half-naked and injured.

Horrific crime in MP’s Ujjain

A 12-year-old girl, partially clothed, who was injured after being raped, went door to door for help for hours earlier this week but was seemingly refused any assistance and even shooed away by locals in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city, a viral video showed. The incident has triggered a massive political outrage and has led to a blame game as the state is set to go to polls by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched in the matter. “A case has been registered under Mahakal police station in the district against unknown people in which rape incident has come to light and it has been confirmed in a medical examination,” said Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ujjain on Wednesday.

A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed and an investigation is underway in the case.