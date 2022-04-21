UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'immense Privilege' To Visit Sabarmati Ashram In Gujarat

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's maiden visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad stood out for more reasons than one. From the grand welcome that he was accorded by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to the lavish roadshow through the 7km route from the airport to the Ashram, Johnson was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and folk music across 40 platforms that were erected to welcome the British PM.

Sources confirmed to Republic Media Network that exclusive editions of Mahatama Gandhi-related texts were accorded to the UK leader by Sabarmati Ashram. Boris Johnson was gifted the book titled, The Spirit's Pilgrimage, the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn who became Mahatma Gandhi's disciple. Notably, Mira Behn was the daughter of British Rear-Admiral Edmond Slade.

(Autobiography of Mira Behn, a British disciple of the Father of the Nation; Image: Republic Media Network)

Along with a miniature charkha (spinning wheel) as a souvenir of the Sabarmati Ashram, he was gifted the book titled, Guide to London, which is one of the first few books authored by Mahatma Gandhi but never formally published.

('Guide to London' is one of the first books written by the Father of the Nation. Image: Republic Media Network)

(A charkha as a souvenir was gifted to the UK PM, Image: Republic Media Network)

UK PM Boris Johnson pens message at Sabarmati Ashram

After Boris Johnson was seen trying his hands on the spinning wheel at the Ashram, within an hour after his arrival in Ahmedabad, the UK PM penned a thoughtful parting message on the Ashram's visitor's book. Johnson's written note read, "It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better."

Also, moments after his two-day visit to India began, the UK PM took to Twitter to share his delight to be in the 'world’s largest democracy' and hinted at possible trade ties between India and England, deeming the duo as 'powerhouse'. He shared, "It’s fantastic to be in India, the world’s largest democracy. I see vast possibilities for what our great nations can achieve together. Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunity. I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the coming days."