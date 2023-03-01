Umesh Pal Murder: Bulldozer Action On Ateeq Ahmad Aide Properties; House Demolished

In a crackdown on the close aides of the Umesh Pal murder accused Ateeq Ahmad, the Prayagraj Police on Wednesday initiated the bulldozer action against the gang members. The action is being conducted to demolish the houses of murder case accused gang members in presence of Prayagraj police and Rapid Action Force.

On February 28, the UP police and Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) identified 20 people, closely linked to Ateeq Ahmad, to conduct the bulldozer action. They confirmed that their properties have also been identified and a bulldozer action will soon be conducted, as seen today.

Areas in Prayagraj where the properties of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case have been identified are Teliyarganj, Chakia, Dhumanganj, Salemsarai, Harwara, Jayantipur, Sadiapur, Mindera, Jhalwa and Atala.

Up government against 'Mafia Raj'

Earlier, the UP police also announced of Rs 50,000 bounty on gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad's son who is accused in the murder case. The murder of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, took place on February 24 at his residence. He was shot down by the miscreants.

The UP police have named Ateeq Ahmad, his two sons, his wife and close associates as accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal. Ateeq Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party leader who is currently in a Gujarat jail as an accused in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, is under the radar of UP police after the incident.

Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen has also gone on to write a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding a CBI nod in the case. In the letter, Parveen shared that she and her family has nothing to do with Umesh Pal's killing, adding that a high-level inquiry will clear all doubts.

She wrote, "In this FIR, my husband, brother-in-law and sons have been accused of conspiracy and based on CCTV footage, my son Ali has been named as the shooter. This allegation is completely baseless."



