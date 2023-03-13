Umesh Pal Murder: UP Police Have Evidence Against Ateeq Ahmed's Involvement, Say Reports

In the latest development in the sensational murder case of Umesh Pal in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, the state's police have reportedly gathered sufficient evidence against jailed former parliamentarian Ateeq Ahmed for his alleged role in the murder conspiracy.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police is said to have got strong evidence in support to the narrative that Ateeq Ahmed had conspired to the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005, from inside the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

Evidence of mobile use by Ateeq Ahmed in jail

The STF is now trying to get the remand of jailed gangster Ateeq Ahmed and bring him to Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police will interrogate him on his alleged involvement in the case.

It is being said that there is enough evidence of Ateeq Ahmed using mobile phones from inside the jail and contacting his known persons through mobile apps.

As per reports, the police have succeeded in ascertaining the fact that Ateeq Ahmed had directed his son Asad to execute the killing of Umesh Pal by his associates. In addition, he was directed to just supervise the entire attack from inside the car. However, Asad defied the father's instruction and went on to fire bullets at Umesh Pal and his bodyguards. His direct involvement confirmed the direct involvement of Ateeq in the shootout, which killed Umesh Pal and two other policemen.

Umesh Pal was an eye-witness against Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in the MLA Raju Pal murder case. He was murdered in daylight in Prayagraj by armed assailants including Ateeq Ahmed's son Asad, who fired indiscriminately at him, while he was travelling in his car along with two policemen. The entire incident got captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Taking the gravity of the incident seriously, the UP Police started action against the accused. An FIR was also registered in which Ateeq and his jailed brother Ashraf are also charged with criminal conspiracy in the murder case. Accused Asad is presently at large and a Rs 2.5 lakh has been declared on his arrest.