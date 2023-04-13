Umesh Pal Murder: UP STF Chief Denies Reports Of Guddu Muslim Being Surrounded By Police

Amitabh Yash, ADG Uttar Pradesh STF, said that the reports of the Umesh Pal murder case accused Guddu Muslim being surrounded by Police has not had much reality to them. Earlier reports suggested that Guddu Muslim has been surrounded by STF cops at Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Amitabh said, "There is not much reality to the news. We will inform the media if any development takes place."

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Patel, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Guddu Muslim was one the main accused involved in the February 24 shootout in the Dhumanganji area. He was captured in the CCTV footage while hurling bombs. He is carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

'Asad, Ghulam were planning some incident'

Earlier, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmad and his associate Ghulam were also killed in an encounter in connection to the same case.

The ADG claimed that Asad and Ghulam were planning something. "Atiq Ahmed was brought through that route from Sabarmati Jail. We noticed the movement of groups. We suspected that they are planning some incident. There is not much clarity about it," he said.

"STF team was successful today because we were trying hard. Finally, their luck run out. We also got to know that they had sophisticated weapons," he added.

In a meeting after the encounter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the state Special Task Force. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also congratulated the police and the STF for the action.

Umesh Pal's family has also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police administration. "Whatever they have done is right. He (the CM) has punished the killer of his daughter's husband. I express my gratitude. He is like a father. Justice has been done," Umesh Pal's wife told the media, adding she hoped strict action would be taken against other accused.