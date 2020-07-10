UN Secretary General Says "India Serves As Good Example" In Field Of Renewable Energy

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday praised India for its efforts in the field of renewable energy even during the pandemic period. While speaking at International Energy Agency Clean Energy Transition Summit, Guterres said that solar auctions have become more popular even admist the pandemic. He noted that "India serves as good example" in this field.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York tweeted a 13-second video of the UN Secretary General’s speech and quoted him saying: "The seeds of change are there. Renewable energy is the only energy source expected to grow in 2020. Solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic. India serves as a good example".

In September 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the United Nations.

'Green Mode of Transport’

In a major step towards sustainable energy and India's mantra of self-reliance, the Indian Railways have decided to solarize railway stations by utilizing vacant lands for Renewable Energy (RE) projects. The move aims at transforming Railways to a complete 'Green Mode of Transportation.' The use of solar power will also help in achieving the conversion of Indian Railways to ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission Railway.

The Indian Railways have already begun procuring energy from solar projects which include the 3 MWp solar plant set up at MCF Raebareilly in Uttar Pradesh. About 100 MWp rooftop solar systems have already been commissioned on various stations and buildings of Indian Railways. Similarly, one project of 1.7 MWp at Bina (Madhya Pradesh) has been installed and is currently under extensive testing. The project is expected to be commissioned within 15 days.

Railway Energy Management Company Ltd. (REMCL) aims to further proliferate the use of solar energy on a mega scale. REMCL has already floated tenders for 2 GW of solar projects for Indian Railways to be installed on unutilised railway lands. Another tender for the installation of 1 GW solar plants along Railway tracks is also planned to be released soon by the REMCL.

