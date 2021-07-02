Under PM Modi's Leadership, Centre Committed To Puducherry's Development: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met with the delegation of MLAs from Puducherry in Delhi. HM Shah assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah shared the information of his meet with the Puducherry MLAs.

Today, met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry.



The central government under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji is committed towards realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/jLUNkGHJgP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 2, 2021

Puducherry MLAs meet JP Nadda

On July 1, BJP national president JP Nadda met with Puducherry MLAs in the National capital and said that under PM Modi's leadership, the all-around development of Puducherry will be ensured by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry today. We are grateful to the people of Puducherry for giving us such a mandate.

We assure that under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, NDA Govt. will ensure all round development of Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/hfXwQ21mJE — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 1, 2021

The delegation comprised the Pudducherry BJP president and BJP as well as independent MLAs. The visiting delegation included Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam, BJP Pudducherry president V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, A K Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Sundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankar, G Ashok Srinivas, VP Ramalingam, and RB Ashok Babu.

A delegation of MLAs from Puducherry meets PM

The delegation of MLAs from Puducherry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, where PM discussed the efforts for the Union Territory's overall development. Prime Minister took to Twitter to inform about the meet. In a tweet, PM Modi quoted, "Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-around development."

Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-round development. pic.twitter.com/sK4fUMOR3E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

NDA government's victory in

On June 27, after two months the NDA government had emerged victorious in the Union Territory, five Ministers were sworn into the CM NR Rangaswamy's cabinet by Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga, and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were the five ministers who sworn in at the Raj Nivas.

After a 41-year gap, a woman member, Chandira Priyanga was seen being sworn in. Renuka Appadurai was the last woman to be a part of the Puducherry Cabinet was Congress and had held the Education portfolio from 1980 to 1983 in the DMK-Congress coalition government. The AINRC-led NDA had won in the single-phase Puducherry assembly elections, which were held on April 6 with a voter turnout of 81.69 percent.

(With ANI inputs) (Image Credits: PTI/@AmitShah-Twitter)