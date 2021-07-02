Last Updated:

Under PM Modi's Leadership, Centre Committed To Puducherry's Development: Amit Shah

HM Shah stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Central government is committed to realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry.

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI/@AmitShah-Twitter

PTI/@AmitShah-Twitter


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met with the delegation of MLAs from Puducherry in Delhi. HM Shah assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah shared the information of his meet with the Puducherry MLAs.

Puducherry MLAs meet JP Nadda

On July 1, BJP national president JP Nadda met with Puducherry MLAs in the National capital and said that under PM Modi's leadership, the all-around development of Puducherry will be ensured by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The delegation comprised the Pudducherry BJP president and BJP as well as independent MLAs. The visiting delegation included Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam, BJP Pudducherry president V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, A K Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Sundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankar, G Ashok Srinivas, VP Ramalingam, and RB Ashok Babu. 

A delegation of MLAs from Puducherry meets PM

The delegation of MLAs from Puducherry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, where PM discussed the efforts for the Union Territory's overall development. Prime Minister took to Twitter to inform about the meet.  In a tweet, PM Modi quoted, "Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-around development."

READ | Hating PM Modi a pre-requisite at New York Times? Bizarre job description triggers row

NDA government's victory in 

On June 27, after two months the NDA government had emerged victorious in the Union Territory, five Ministers were sworn into the CM NR Rangaswamy's cabinet by Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga, and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were the five ministers who sworn in at the Raj Nivas.

After a 41-year gap, a woman member, Chandira Priyanga was seen being sworn in. Renuka Appadurai was the last woman to be a part of the Puducherry Cabinet was Congress and had held the Education portfolio from 1980 to 1983 in the DMK-Congress coalition government. The AINRC-led NDA had won in the single-phase Puducherry assembly elections, which were held on April 6 with a voter turnout of 81.69 percent. 

READ | Afghanistan envoy's touching experience with Indian doctor draws PM Modi's response

(With ANI inputs) (Image Credits: PTI/@AmitShah-Twitter)

READ | Nirav Modi's sister remits Rs 17 crore from UK account after turning approver in PNB case
READ | Under PM Modi's leadership, NDA will ensure all-round development of Puducherry: JP Nadda
READ | Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, PM Modi over LPG price hike, calls it 'Modi Maya'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND