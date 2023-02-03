Undertrial Inmate Commits Suicide In Kapurthala's Central Jail In Punjab

An undertrial inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the central jail here, police said on Friday.

Gurcharan Singh, 50, committed suicide by hanging himself with a cloth in the barrack's bathroom on Thursday night, said Kapurthala central jail Superintendent I S Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal told PTI that Singh, a resident of village Bussowal in Jalandhar, was facing trial under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and was brought to the jail on February 1.

His body was sent to the local civil hospital for postmortem. Police are investigating the case, he said.

