Union AYUSH Min Shripad Naik Met With Road Accident In Karnataka; Wife Succumbs

In a major development, sources reported that Union AYUSH Minister (MoS) Shripad Naik and his wife Vijaya met with a road accident near Karnataka's Ankola district while travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on Monday. While the minister has survived the accident and is currently in the hospital for the injuries he sustained, his wife succumbed to her injuries, report sources. Naik's personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome has also succumbed to the accident. Sources report that Naik has been shifted to Goa for further treatment and that PM Modi has spoken to Goa CM Pramod Sawant to ensure Naik's treatment is done properly.

PM Modi talks to Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Union Minister Shripad Naik, at Goa. https://t.co/txAQZm0Lz6 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and asked him to provide best treatment, and if need arises, fly Union Minister Shripad Naik to Delhi. The CM has reached the hospital, report sources. Union Minister (PMO) Jitendra Singh and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa too have condoled Naik's wife's demise and conveyed their wishes for Naik's speedy recovery.