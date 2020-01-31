Union Budget 2020: 45 Bills On Government's Agenda During Budget Session

The Union Budget session of Parliament which begins on Friday is expected to be heated, considering the stance of several Opposition parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even though the government has expressed willingness to discuss all issues permitted by the chair.

The Centre's legislative plan for the Budget session of Parliament comprises of 45 bills and seven financial items, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Thursday. He also sought cooperation from all parties for the smooth functioning of the two Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed with the demand of MPs about a discussion on the current economic situation of the country.

"Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all," PM said "We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India. And in this Budget Session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to the country's economy, it would be in the best interest of the country," PM Modi added.

Union Budget 2020

The government will seek the replacement of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 with bills during the budget session.

The first part of the Union budget session will conclude on February 11 and the two Houses will meet again on March 2. The budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 3. The standing committees will use the break to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

The budget session will have 31 sittings (nine in the first part and 22 in the second part) spread across 64 days. The session will mainly focus on the financial business relating to union budget and discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address. The Economic Survey will be presented on Friday and the union budget at 11 am.

Party leader raise CAA matter

Leaders of various political parties gave many suggestions during the meeting. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media that the centre was "least bothered" about the protests on streets against CAA and NRC.

"The government is least bothered about people protesting on streets over CAA and NRC. This shows their arrogance. They are not bothered about farmers too. "The opposition wants that these issues be discussed too and the government should be sensitive about it," he said.

"Government is focused only on getting bills passed but we also drew their attention towards the sinking economy, rising unemployment and Kashmir. We told them Farooq Abdullah should be released so that he can attend Parliament and others should also be released," he said.

About the pre-budget meeting

The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, which is scheduled for Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the meeting along with other Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

The Union Budget 2020 will be presented on February 1.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image source: Twitter/PIB India)