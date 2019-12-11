Union Cabinet Approves Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, To Be Introduced In Parliament Soon

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, has given its approval to introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for carrying out amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934. The Bill will soon be introduced in the Parliament.

The Bill increases the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs. Ten lakhs to Rs. One Crore. It also builds a greater scope of the Aircraft Act to include regulation of all areas of Air Navigation.

The amendments would fulfill the needs of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). It will enable the three regulatory bodies in the Civil Aviation sector in India, consisting of Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to become more effective, which will enhance the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in India.

IAF Aircraft strength expected to rise

The number of military aircraft in the country will soon increase to 2,000 from the present 1,400, thus opening up more opportunities for the MSME sector in repair and overhaul, a senior IAF officer said in November. Confirming the same, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "One of our airlines have just ordered 300 aircraft, probably one of the largest aircraft orders ever placed."

There will be a huge requirement of aircraft in the next 10 to 20 years in military aviation of the country, said Air Marshall RKS Shera, Air Officer Maintenance of the IAF.

Indian Navy Commissioned Sixth Dornier Aircraft

The Indian Navy commissioned its sixth Dornier aircraft squadron in strategically located Porbandar town of Gujarat on Friday, giving a fillip to coastal security near the sea border with Pakistan. The Indian Naval Air Squadron 314, called Raptors, which will operate with four newly-inducted, next-generation Dornier aircraft, was commissioned by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral M S Pawar.

Commissioning of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314 marks yet another milestone in our efforts towards enhancing maritime security and our surveillance footprint in the North Arabian Sea, Pawar said, addressing a gathering on the occasion. The squadron, owing to its strategic location, will act as the first responder in this crucial region, he said. This was the sixth Dornier aircraft squadron to be commissioned by the Indian Navy.