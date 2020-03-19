Union Govt Orders ‘Adaptation Of Central Laws’ In Jammu And Kashmir

The Centre has ordered the implementation of 37 Central Laws (envisaged in the Concurrent List) in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. An order in this regard was issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs) and has been notified in the Gazette of India along with a schedule mentioning all 37 central Acts.

This Order will be called the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020. The provisions will come into force with immediate effect in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which came into being on October 31, 2019, after the Centre, on August 5, 2019, announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State.

The 37 Central Laws

The Central laws applied to J&K with modification are; 1. The Advocates Act, 1961 (25 of 1961); 2. The All India Services Act, 1951 (61 of 1951); 3. The Ancient Monuments And Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (24 of 1958); 4. The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (26 of 1996); 5.The Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948); 6.The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (12 of 2017); 7.The Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952); 8. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908); 9. The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974); 10. The Collection of Statistics Act, 2008 (07 of 2009); 11. The Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952); 12. The Court-Fees Act, 1870(7 of 1870); 13. The Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948); 14. The Family Courts Act, 1984 (66 of 1984) 15. The Government Securities Act, 2006 (38 of 2006); 16. The High Court Judges (Salaries And Conditions of Services) Act, 1954 (28 of 1954); 17.The Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973); 18. The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (104 of 1956); 19. The Income-Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961); 20. The Indian Forest Act, 1927 (16 of 1927); 21. The Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970); 22. The Indian Penal Code, 1860 (45 of 1860); 23. The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016); 24. The Limitation Act, 1963 (36 of 1963); 25. The National Co-Operative Development Corporation Act, 1962 (26 of 1962); 26. The Official Languages Act, 1963 (19 of 1963); 27. The Press and Registration Of Books Act, 1867 (25 of 1867); 28. The Press Council Act, 1978 (37 of 1978); 29. The Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988 (49 of 1988); 30. The Protection Of Human Rights Act, 1993 (10 of 1994); 31. The Public Debt Act, 1944 (18 of 1944); 32. The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966 (29 of 1966); 33. The Real Estate (Regulation And Development) Act, 2016 (16 of 2016); 34. The Representation Of People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950) 35. The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (30 of 2013); 36. The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (54 of 2002) and 37. The Textiles Committee Act, 1963 (41 of 1963).

