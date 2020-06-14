'Three Teams To Inspect Delhi Hospitals, Will Guide On COVID Management': Harsh Vardhan

Ministry of Health Affairs has constituted three teams to look into the hospitals of Delhi and advice them on management of COVID-19 cases. This decision has been taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting today at his office at South Block on the alarming situation in Delhi. This meeting was attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and other bureaucrats.

Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan informed people about the formation of teams through a tweet.

The Govt has constituted 3 teams to inspect #Delhi hospitals to guide them on Clinical Management of #COVID19 cases

The teams will make a rapid assessment of exising capacity, patient care amenities & assoc aspects of #COVID19 to enable informed,efficient & timely decision making pic.twitter.com/JpylEvxEXr — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2020

Union Home minister chaired two crucial meetings at his office. One at 11 AM and the other one at 5PM to discuss the situation in Delhi. After the meeting, Amit Shah in a tweet said the the central government will provide five more senior officials to Delhi govt. He also assured that all necessary infrastructure will be provided to the Delhi government to deal with the situation.

According to the release by Health Ministry, the teams will inspect the major dedicated covid facilities in GNCT Delhi and suggest specific measures for betterment of facilites and patients care services.

Moreover the doctors from AIIMS and DGHS are empowered to co-opt other doctors from their lnstitutes/organisations to assist them in this endeavor