Union Min Hardeep Singh Discusses Investment Opportunities In India With Canadian Firms

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday participated in a webinar hosted by the Indo Canadian Business Chamber and held discussions with Canadian Pension Funds & Financial Organisations on investment opportunities in real estate, infrastructure and civil aviation in India.

Puri said the institutional investors appreciated Indian policy reforms like formulation of the real estate market by the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, changes to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Tax Exemptions to Sovereign wealth funds and Pension Funds enacted by the Modi government.

Participated in a webinar hosted by the Indo Canadian Business Chamber & had productive discussions with Canadian Pension Funds and Financial Organisations on investment opportunities in real estate, infrastructure & civil aviation in India.@IndoCanadaCC @HCI_Ottawa pic.twitter.com/j2yy7znj63 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 21, 2020

The webinar was joined by Indian Ambassador Ajay Bisaria, Senior Representative - Minister of Commercial at the Indian Embassy in Canada and several eminent professionals from both the countries.

The participants expressed faith in New India’s development story anchored by the responsive and active nature of the Modi government and its journey towards the making of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat, Puri said.

Canada invested $50 Billion in India

As per the Union Minister, the investment portfolio of all Canadian Pension Funds & Financial Organisations combined has risen to more than $50 Billion in India and they are looking to further expand this. “I assured them that our doors are always open for any further discussions or deliberations to assist them,” Puri said in a tweet.

Responding to the Central government’s support, Ambassador Ajay Bisaria said that it opens investment opportunity for Canadian funds as India creates a regulated real estate market with affordable housing for all.

Huge opps for Canadian funds as India creates a formal regulated real estate market with affordable housing for all. Insightful presentation by our dynamic Minister @HardeepSPuri focused on new paradigms in real estate, civil aviation. @ceoicbc @HCI_Ottawa https://t.co/kCWVvoqKod — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) August 22, 2020

