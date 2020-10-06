Last Updated:

COVID-19: Union Min Javadekar Announces SOPs For Reopening Of Cinema Halls Under Unlock 5

Union Min Prakash Javadekar declared that cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen on October 15 under the newly-announced guidelines of 'Unlock 5'.

Brigitte Fernandes
COVID-19

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday declared that cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen on October 15 under the newly-announced guidelines of 'Unlock 5'. During a media briefing, Javadekar announced that all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the Information and Broadcasting  Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres.

Cinema halls will open nearly after seven months. They have been shut across the country since March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Cinema halls are shut for last seven months. They are now opening from October 15. For safety of people, we have come out with SOP to be followed," Javadekar said.

'50 per cent capacity only'

Union Minister further said cinema halls shall be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity only and people will maintain one-seat distance. Wearing masks at all times will be important, he added. He also said that online booking of tickets will be encouraged however box office will be open for single-screen theatres.

"In single-screen theatres, ticket counters will be opened. However, we encourage online booking for contact-less transactions. Proper ventilation has to be ensured and temperature setting of all air conditioning should be above 23 degree Celsius," he said.

HERE ARE THE SOPs FOR CINEMA HALLS:

  1. Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50 per cent
  2. Adequate physical distancing while seating
  3. Seats 'Not to be occupied' shall be marked as such
  4. Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers
  5. Installation and use of the Arogya Setu App shall be advised to all
  6. Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed
  7. Self-monitoring of health and reporting any illness
  8. Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens
  9. Digital modes of payments to be encouraged
  10. Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas
  11. Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened
  12. Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission
  13. Floor markets shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office
  14. Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowding
  15. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited
  16. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed
  17. Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall
  18. Multiple sale counters for food and beverage
  19. Measures for the safety of sanitisation staff such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc
  20. Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing
  21. Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened
  22. COVID-19 related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly
  23. Temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius
  24. Public service announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:
