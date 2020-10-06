COVID-19: Union Min Javadekar Announces SOPs For Reopening Of Cinema Halls Under Unlock 5

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday declared that cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will reopen on October 15 under the newly-announced guidelines of 'Unlock 5'. During a media briefing, Javadekar announced that all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres.
Cinema halls will open nearly after seven months. They have been shut across the country since March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"Cinema halls are shut for last seven months. They are now opening from October 15. For safety of people, we have come out with SOP to be followed," Javadekar said.
Union Minister further said cinema halls shall be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity only and people will maintain one-seat distance. Wearing masks at all times will be important, he added. He also said that online booking of tickets will be encouraged however box office will be open for single-screen theatres.
"In single-screen theatres, ticket counters will be opened. However, we encourage online booking for contact-less transactions. Proper ventilation has to be ensured and temperature setting of all air conditioning should be above 23 degree Celsius," he said.
Announced the Standard operating procedures, SOP's for cinema halls, multiplexes etc. for screening of films, as they reopen from 15th of October as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.#UnlockWithPrecautions pic.twitter.com/X1XZFZoDAT— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020
SOPs for reopening of cinema🎞️ halls announced— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 6, 2020
Only 50 per cent seating will be allowed of the total capacity of cinema halls. Alternate seats will be left vacant for social distancing; Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/U4UQKM3hrP
(With inputs from PTI)