Union Min Kishan Reddy Urges KCR Govt To Cooperate; Says Centre Is Buying 40 Lakh MT Rice

Amid the looming controversy over Telangana’s demand on the procurement of parboiled rice by the Centre, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged the KCR administration to cooperate with the central government on the matter, claiming that the union government has agreed to purchase 40 lakh metric ton of the state's produce.

Responding to the allegations made by the Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on the BJP government, Union Minister Reddy explained the centre's decision last year to purchase rice from every state, adding that there is no demand for parboiled rice in the country, yet the central government is ready to purchase 40 lakh metric tons from the Telangana government, however, the matter is stretching since the latter is persistent on giving 108 lakh metric ton produce to the centre, which is the cause of contention.

Further extending his argument, Union Minister Reddy in a Tweet, wrote that the Center pays and procures all the 'raw rice', while the Telangana government bears no expense. He claimed that the farmers are aware of who are their well-wishers and asked the TRS government to act responsibly.

"The Central Government pays for all the costs involved in procuring the raw rice grains. There’s not a penny’s worth of additional expense that the Telangana State Govt incurs. Therefore, our farmers very well know who’s their well-wisher. High time TRS govt acts responsibly," he tweeted on Tuesday

Kishan Reddy says Centre is buying 40 lakh MT of parboiled rice

“The Centre should reduce procurement of only boiled rice. As per last year’s meeting, the Centre will buy rice from every state. Centre had decided to procure 40 lakh MT from Telangana govt, but the latter is demanding GoI to buy 108 lakh MT which has caused problems, Reddy said to ANI.

G Kishan Reddy went on to say that the centre should further reduce the procurement of boiled rice since they are out of demand. As per Reddy, the Telangana govt agreed to provide the centre raw rice and despite being specified earlier in the agreement, the Telangana government is now forcing the centre to procure 50% of the parboiled rice produced in the state.

“There's no demand for boiled rice in the country, so instead of boiled rice, raw rice should be provided- this was the agreement. Despite the agreement, Telangana govt this year demanded Centre buy 50% of boiled rice. It's problematic. I urge Telangana govt to cooperate,” Reddy added further

The war of words between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana BJP escalated on Monday, as the Telangana Chief Minister extended his attack on the Central government and BJP in a press conference. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief announced that the party will launch a protest against the Centre, starting November 12 for not purchasing paddy from state farmers, and will organise Dharnas in all assembly constituencies of the state, along with the state farmers.

Image: ANI/PTI