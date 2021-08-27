Union Min Scindia Writes To Maha CM For Consent To Provide 100% VGF Support For UDAAN Ops

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to the Chief Ministers of five states requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening aviation infrastructure in their respective state. AAI (Airports Authority of India) has embarked upon the development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore. The projects prepare to complete the development in the next 4-5 years to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Civil Aviation Minister notifies issues to pace up development

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has written to CMs of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Odisha in a bid to strengthen the aviation infrastructure in the state. While notifying each CM of their issues, he emphasised particularly on every point that the state had to take in concern for the development.

Scindia while drawing the attention of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, on the issues that were impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to the aviation sector in Kerala mentioned

AAI has projected a land requirement of 152.5 acres which is yet to be handed over by the State Government. Out of this, 137 acres will be used for the development of an apron, construction of a new terminal building and cargo complex and the remaining 15.25 acres will be used for car parking.

An amount of Rs.5.29 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share against Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Similarly, while communicating with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia, underscored the following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to the aviation sector in Madhya Pradesh:

20.67 acres of land outside the airport boundary is required at Bhopal airport for relocating Bharat Scouts and Guides;

20 acres of land is required at Khajuraho airport for basic strip and operational requirements;

110 acres at Gwalior airport for extension of Civil Enclave;

An additional 2314.52 acres of land is required at Indore Airport for the development of the 2nd runway and associated infrastructure.

An amount of Rs. 1.79 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

The State Government may give its consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations on Indore – Dubai route. On receipt of the consent of State Govt. for 100% VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.

While writing to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Scindia has highlighted that

AAI has projected land requirements of 234.21 acres at Akola airport for development of basic strip and additional infrastructure. Out of this only 149.95 acres has been handed over to AAI. Remaining 84.26 acres is yet to be handed over.

182 acres of land is required at Aurangabad airport for runway extension and Parallel Taxi track for making it suitable for operation of Code “E” type of aircraft.

47.60 acres of land is required at Gondia airport for diversion of village road and city side development.

64 acres of land is required at Kolhapur airport for runway extension and installation of approach lights for development of airport for operation of AB-320 type of aircraft.

An amount of Rs. 95 crore has been allocated for development of Amravati and Ratnagiri airports. The airports need to be developed by the State Government for commencing RCS – UDAN operations.

Removal of chimney at Solapur may be considered at the earliest, so as to connect Solapur airport under RCS – UDAN.

An amount of Rs. 12.02 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

State Govt. may give their consent to provide 100% VGF support for International UDAN operations on Pune – Dubai, Pune – Bangkok, Pune– Male, Pune – Singapore, Pune – Kathmandu and Pune – Kuala Lumpur routes. On receipt of the consent of State Govt. for 100% VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.

Scindia has drawn the attention of CM Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland while indicating

In Phase-1, land area of 107 acres is required for extension of runway by 310m for operations of AB-320 type of aircraft.

In Phase-2, land area of 230 acres is required for city side development, extension of runway by 600m and runway strip clearance for operations of AB-320 type of aircraft along with hangars, RESA (Runway End Safety Area) and Isolation Bay.

An amount of Rs. 0.18 crores, till 31.07.2021, is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Scindia has additionally asked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik