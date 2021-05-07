Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE And Qatar For COVID Foreign Aid

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday took to his official Twitter handle and informed that he had close consultations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar last week. He further said that during these consultations, ways to increase the import of LMO to India were discussed. "Deeply appreciate the initial gesture of goodwill with complimentary LMO supplies particularly from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain & Saudi Arabia.

COVID: Dharmendra Pradhan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

Pradhan stated that he had received their wholesome support for ensuring the commercial supply of LMO to India, at a time when the country is battling the second wave of the pandemic. The Union Minister said, "With the active support of his counterparts, India is in the process of securing commercial supplies of LMO into the country through logistics management by Indian Oil and Gail India in the coming weeks."

Upon receiving COVID foreign aid, the Union Minister said, "My deep appreciation to HRH Abdulaziz, HE Dr Sultan Jaber, HE Sherida al-Kaabi for their extended support & special gesture of solidarity with India through the offer of ISO Containers for the next 6 months. Assurance of steady commercial supply of LMO to India is also welcomed."

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 2,14,91,598 positive cases, out of which, 1,76,12,351 have recovered and 2,34,083 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,14,188 new cases, 3,31,507 fresh recoveries and 3,915 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 36,45,164.

(Image: Twitter: @dpradhanbjp)