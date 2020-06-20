Union Minister Writes To Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray For Implementation Of Jal Jeevan Mission

In accordance with Government’s flagship programme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged for faster execution of the mission in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Jal Jeevan Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2019 with an aim to provide every rural household with functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by 2024. This life-changing mission will improve the lives of rural people, especially girls by reducing their drudgery.

The Minister in his letter assured Union Government’s commitment to providing all assistance to the State Government in ensuring potable water service delivery, adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis to all households as envisaged under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Under JJM, funds are provided by the Government of India based on the output in terms of FHTCs provided and the utilization of available central and matching state share. In 2019-20, Maharashtra State provided tap connections to 5.45 lakh households as against the target of 16.26 lakh tap connections.

READ: Maharashtra: Body of elderly man found by roadside, murder suspected

Earlier, The Centre has allocated over Rs 1,832 crore to Bihar for the implementation of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' during 2020-21, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said. In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry informed that the Bihar government presented their Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan before them for consideration and approval, wherein it is planned to have 100% coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21.

READ: COVID-19: Maharashtra to use tele-ICU facility on pilot basis

Jal Jeevan Mission

The Modi government launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States, to enable every household in villages to have piped clean water by 2024. It has been envisaged that each household will have a potable water supply of 55 lpcd of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis.

READ: Maharashtra govt announces slum redevelopment committee for Pune

READ: Maharashtra: MNS stages protest over Chinese signboard in Thane