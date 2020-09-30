Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinemas To Open With 50% Capacity, States To Decide On Schools

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday further relaxed lockdown restrictions and has now allowed the functioning of cinema halls, theaters, and multiplexes with upto 50% of their seating capacity from October 15.

Business to business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming polls for the training of sportspersons, entertainment parks, and similar places will also be permitted to open for which the government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP).

Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. Now State/UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after October 15, which will be subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till October 31, the MHA said.

The MHA, GoI hereby issues #Unlock5 guidelines:



> States, UTs can take a call on reopening schools & coaching centres post October 15th.



> Entertainment parks permitted to open from October 15th outside containment zones #Unlock5



Here are more details: https://t.co/SaCd4DWUSf pic.twitter.com/kmcDdBOzw2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 30, 2020

Opening of educational institutions

For the re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15 in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions:

Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), based on the assessment of the situation. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15 as under: