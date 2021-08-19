UNSC: Jaishankar Details India's Approach To Afghan Crisis, Focus On 'ensuring Security'

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York where he detailed India's approach to the Afghanistan crisis.

Addressing the media after the session, S Jaishankar responded to a question on how India will deal with the Taliban saying that the country's focus was to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals from the war-torn nation. He also asserted the historical relationship between Afghans and Indians would continue to remain as it was, and would guide India's approach towards Afghanistan in the coming future.

On being asked if India had any communication with the Taliban in recent days S Jaishankar said, "At the moment, we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. Our focus is on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals. At this point of time, we're looking at what is the situation in Kabul. Obviously, the Taliban & its representatives have come to Kabul. So we need to take it on from there."

With respect to India's investment in Afghanistan the EAM said, "For us, it (Indian investment in Afghanistan) reflected what was our historical relationship with Afghan people. That relationship with the Afghan people obviously continues. That will guide our approach to Afghanistan in the coming days."

At the moment, we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in #Afghanistan. Our focus is on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals: EAM S Jaishankar at UNSC on being asked 'how will India deal with Taliban' (18.08.2021) pic.twitter.com/WuWI4bq68n — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

India raises Afghan crisis in UNSC

Ambassador TS Tirumurti had raised the Afghan crisis at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday where he called upon parties concerned to maintain law and order and ensure the safety and security of all concerned.

He said, "A great humanitarian crisis is unfolding. The voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children, rights of minorities must be respected. We have seen very unfortunate scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that show the widespread panic among the people. Women and children are in distress. Incidents of firing have been reported from the city including the airport."

The Indian Ambassador had stressed on 'zero-tolerance for terrorism' in all its forms and manifestations and had asked for parties concerned to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country.

EAM Jaishankar had also raised terrorism and peacekeeping at the UNSC open debate on Wednesday and had urged for the need to strengthen capabilities to secure UN peacekeeping missions that were operating in settings involving terrorists, armed groups and non-state actors.

The 15-member UN body is currently under India's Presidency for the month of August. India is one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions and has contributed more than 2,50,000 troops in 49 missions over the years.