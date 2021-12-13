UP ATS Arrests 9 For Making Fake Indian IDs For Illegal Immigrants, Flying Them Abroad

In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Monday exposed a syndicate that was involved in illegally bringing Mynamar and Bangladesh nationals to India and getting them Indian citizenship, by getting made fake Aadhar cards, PAN cards, passports and other identity cards. Using Indian citizenship, the Mynamar and Bangladesh nationals were sent to foreign as Indians, as per the official statement.

9 arrested so far

"With the support of other agencies, on December 11 we got the information that 8 Bangladeshi nationals- Rinku Vishwas, Ajit Das, Rajesh Vishwas, Palash Vishwas, Vijay Das, Gotnak Mandal, Manik Dutta and Govinda Das- were being made to travel by Sealdah-Delhi Rajdhani Express. They were going to Delhi from Kolkata via Kanpur. From Delhi, they were to travel to Dubai," the official statement read.

It added, "On getting this information, a team of UP ATS left for Deen Dyal Upadhyay Railway Station from where they boarded the train to identify the Bangladeshi nationals while another team comprising members of the Kanpur field unit as well as that of the main unit left for Kanpur station, where they waited. As soon as the train reached platform 3 of the station, the 8 identified Bangladeshi nationals were made aware of the matter and asked to get down from the train. From the station, they were taken in government vehicles to ATS headquarter in Lucknow."

As per the official statement, on interrogation, it was found that the syndicate took 1 lakh rupee in Indian currency to provide Indian citizenship to Bangladeshi, and other nationals, and then send them abroad as Indian citizens.

Mastermind Mujifur Rehman being brought to Luckow

Further, the mastermind of the syndicate- Mujifur Rehman was arrested from Kolkata by the field team of ATS on December 12. "Preparations are being made to take him to Lucknow on Transit Remand," the official statement read.

A Bangladeshi national himself, Mujifur Rehman illegally entered India in the year 2010. On the basis of fake identity cards, he got an Indian passport and flew to Dubai in 2013. After a few years, he came back and started this syndicate, as part of which he illegally brought nationals of Bangladesh, Myanmar and other nationals to India and got them Indian citizenship, by getting made fake Aadhar cards, PAN cards, passports and other identity cards. Using Indian citizenship, they were sent to foreign as Indias, as per the official statement.