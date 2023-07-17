UP ATS Interrogates Pak National Seema Haider Over Alleged Links To Pak Army

Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who has been making headlines for over a week, is now on the radar of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), as the intelligence unit Monday launched a probe into the case. A Police team in plain uniform reached Seema Haider's house in order to quiz her.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, entered India illegally through the borders of Nepal to marry an Indian national, Sachin Meena, who is a resident of Greater Noida. According to Seema, they met while playing the online game PUBG. 30-year-old Pakistani woman on July 4 was arrested initially by the local police for her illegal stay in India, however, she was granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Ever since her release from Police custody, new angles have been unfolding in the Inter-border love story.

Having agreed to the fact that her brother is in the Pakistan Army, Seema has also not come clear on what rank, department, or role her brother has in the Pakistani Army. Taking these aspects into account, the Noida Police is also now trying to verify the facts presented by the newlywed cross-border couple. On Sunday, July 16, the Noida Police recorded their statements as the first step.

Pakistan’s take on Seema

Miscreants in the Southern Sindh Province of Pakistan on July 16 attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers in response to Seema Haider’s case.

This is the second such incident of vandalism at a worship place belonging to minorities within two days, officials said.

The miscreants attacked a small temple and the adjoining homes belonging to the minority community in Sindh’s Kashmore.

The accused Bandit Abdul Malik Jagirani, who has taken responsibility for the rocket launcher attack on the temple in a purported video, said, "The purpose of recording this video is the recovery of Seema. If Seema isn't handed over to us, any temple wouldn't be safe in Pakistan. Last night I fired on a temple and will do this in the future as well."