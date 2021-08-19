UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams 'shameless' Taliban Sympathizers; 'They Should Be Exposed'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Opposition leaders 'who were shamelessly supporting the Taliban' while speaking at the Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister spoke briefly on the state's infrastructure development, women empowerment, development in the agriculture sector, and COVID condition. CM Yogi said that those sympathizing with the Taliban should not talk about women welfare.

Giving the participation of women leaders in leadership, the UP CM said that 46% of women leaders got elected in Panchayat elections and 56% women in Block President elections.

46% women leaders got elected in Panchayat elections and 56% women in Block President elections. Some people (opposition) are shamelessly supporting the Taliban. And then they talk about women welfare, these people should be exposed: CM Yogi Adityanath in State Assembly

Speaking further on the development projects taken by the state, CM Yogi added that farmers involved in sugarcane services have received more than Rs 1 lakh crore for arrears in the last four years. A recent report generated by the Sugarcane Department stated that Uttar Pradesh has recorded an all-time high area of cultivation in sugarcane during the last four years. As per the data, there has been an increase of 1.34 lakh hectares in the area of the crop under Yogi Adityanath's Government.

The data also highlighted that the farmers' income has gone up by Rs 22,000 per hectare during this period.

Over Rs 1 lakh crore has been paid to farmers towards sugarcane arrears in the last four years. Will provide tablet or smartphone to students selected under a scheme so that they can use digital resources: CM Yogi Adityanath in State Assembly

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on state's COVID situation

Pointing out state's enhanced capacity to tackle COVID, CM Yogi mentioned that Uttar Pradesh was conducting 4 lakh tests per day. 'So far 7 crore tests have been done in Uttar Pradesh,' added CM Yogi. Moreover, CM Yogi also talked about BJP initiatives coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi including 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,' Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's full speech

UP Assembly Monsoon Session

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature commenced on August 17, as scheduled by the state officials. A decision to this effect was taken at the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to a statement issued in Lucknow. The government said it will be the second session of the state's legislative assembly and legislative council this year. The last session of the legislature was held between February 18 and March 4, the statement said.