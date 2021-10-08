UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Leaders Remember Munshi Premchand On 84th Death Anniversary

People across the country paid homage to Indian writer Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava, better known by his pen name Munshi Premchand on his 84th death anniversary. Several top leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid tributes to the literary giant of Hindi-Urdu literature.

Some of Premchand's works, such as Godaan, Karmabhoomi, Gaban, Mansarovar, and Idgah, continue to resonate with people who remembered him on his death anniversary. Premchand also wrote under the pen name 'Nawab Rai,' which he received from his uncle Mahabir, who reportedly nicknamed him 'Nawab', meaning prince.

Taking to Koo, UP CM Yogi Adiyanath wrote in Hindi, "A humble tribute to the great writer, a wonderful connoisseur of the human mind, novel emperor, on his death anniversary. To the timeless writer Munshi Premchand ji, who has hit out at many evils prevailing in the society through his sensitive works, your creativity is an inspiration to innumerable youths engaged in creative work."

Munshi Premchand's 84th death anniversary

Quoting the legendary writer in a Koo, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur wrote, "Disappointment makes the possible impossible". He added, "Humble tribute to popular novelist, story writer and thinker Munshi Premchand ji on his death anniversary. Through literature, he played an exemplary role in attacking social evils."

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawat took to Koo and paid tribute to the great novelist. He wrote, "Remembering the renowned Indian novelist and a dramatist #MunshiPremchand Ji on the occasion of his death anniversary."

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, wrote, "Remembering the great author and novelist #MunshiPremchand ji on his death anniversary today. He was one of the most celebrated writers of the Indian subcontinent, and is regarded as one of the foremost Hindi writers of the early twentieth century. (sic)"

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Humble tribute to popular novelist, story writer and thinker Munshi Premchand ji on his death anniversary."

Last days of Munshi Premchand

Premchand moved around a lot over his life, yet he always wanted to return to Allahabad. However, because of financial restrictions, he was forced to relocate to Varanasi in his final days. In Lucknow, he became the first president of the Progressive Writers' Association in 1936. He breathed his last on October 8, the same year, while still in office.

