Uttar Pradesh Govt Revises Policies For Discharging COVID-19 Patients; Check Guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a new discharge policy for patients who have recovered from the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now, asymptomatic patients staying in home isolation will be considered recovered if they show no symptoms for 10 days, but they will have to stay in home isolation for seven more days after these 10 days.

Mild asymptomatic patients admitted in COVID facility will be discharged 10 days after their initial testing or seven days after being admitted (whichever comes later) if they show no symptoms. After being discharged, they'll have to be in mandatory home isolation for eight days, the state government said.

Samples of mild symptomatic patients will be collected through TrueNat on the 8th day of the first sample. If negative, they'll be discharged 10 days after first sample/10 days after show of symptoms/three days without fever (whichever is later) and have to be in seven-day home isolation from that date.

Follow samples of patients with moderate and severe symptoms will be collected three days after they show no symptoms or 12 days after the collection of their first sample (whichever is later). If negative, they'll be discharged and will have to stay in home isolation for the next seven days.

Adhere to guidelines

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday said that asymptomatic coronavirus patients who are availing of the home isolation facility will have more responsibilities to adhere to the guidelines.

"Asymptomatic coronavirus patients can avail the facility of home isolation meeting the criteria listed by the state health ministry. Such patients will have the facility but they will have more responsibility. If they were found violating the guidelines, they will be liable to an action," DM Suhas L Y told ANI. "We are also constituting a monitoring cell for such patients. We will be in touch with such patients and will be monitoring their health," he added.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 2,151 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 20,204 and death toll to 1,229, said the State Health Department.

