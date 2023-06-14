UP Facebook User Booked For Objectionable Post On PM Modi

Quick links:
A Facebook user was booked for an alleged objectionable post on PM Modi. (Credit: Unsplash/Representative)
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a Facebook user for an alleged objectionable post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police officer said.
The FIR was registered at Kada Dham police station in Kaushambi against the Facebook user named Anjar Ahmed.
The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader, Kada Dham police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar Singh said.
The matter is being investigated, he added.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)