UP Facebook User Booked For Objectionable Post On PM Modi

The FIR was registered at Kada Dham police station in Kaushambi against the Facebook user named Anjar Ahmed.

Press Trust Of India
A Facebook user was booked for an alleged objectionable post on PM Modi. (Credit: Unsplash/Representative)


The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a Facebook user for an alleged objectionable post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police officer said.

The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader, Kada Dham police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar Singh said.

The matter is being investigated, he added. 

