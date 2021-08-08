UP Govt Says No New COVID Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours From 50 Districts

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information made a statement on lessening COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh on August 8. He said that no new COIVD-19 cases have been reported from 50 out of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. He added that there are 10 districts that don’t have any active cases at the moment.

Sehgal said, "In the last 24 hours, 50 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh reported no new cases of COVID-19, and 10 districts in the state have no active cases,". He made this statement during a video conference today. He further added that people should be cautious and follow COVID protocols. The 10 districts Sehgal mentioned that are free of COVID-19 cases include Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, and Pratapgarh. "Transmission is very low but taking precautions is necessary at the moment," said ACS Information. Uttar Pradesh reported 58 new cases, 49 recoveries, and zero deaths due to the COVID 19 pandemic on August 8, Sunday. UP currently has 593 active cases of COVID-19, as per Sehgal.

BJP chief congratulates UP CM on COVID management; UP administers over 5 crore vaccines

BJP chief JP Nadda made a statement at 'Chikitsa Sammelan' in Agra today congratulating UP CM Yogi Adityanath on COVID management for the state. Nadda said, that 30 medical colleges have launched under PM Modi in UP. He added that about 7.57 crore children were vaccinated under 'Mission Indradhanush' and further stated that UP has created a record in testing with about 5 crore tests and that the state has a recovery rate of 97%. A total of 16,85,406 cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh since the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recovery rate is 98.6%. Sehgal also spoke about the positivity rate and said, "Overall positivity rate is 2.53% and daily positivity rate is at 0.02%". Uttar Pradesh is also the first state in the country to administer 5,36,00,000 doses of the COVID -19 vaccine. As per reports, the state vaccinated over 55 lakh people on August 7, Saturday.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: @NAVNEETSEHGAL_3 - TWITTER)