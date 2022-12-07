UP: Minor Among 3 Killed In Road Accident

Three people, including a four-year-old girl was killed after a sand-laden truck overturned and fell on a motorcycle here on Wednesday, police said.

The driver lost control of the truck while trying to save another vehicle. The truck overturned on a passing motorcycle, killing its three passengers, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahipal (35), Geeta (40) and her daughter Surbhi, residents of Prakashpur under the Dibai police station area limits, police said. They were on their way to Narora when the accident took place, they said.

A JCB machine was used to pull out the deceased, police said, adding that the truck driver escaped from the spot.