UP: Yoga Sessions, 'kadha' Introduced In Prisons To Enhance Immunity And Counter COVID-19 

In an interesting development, inmates from Uttar Pradesh prisons have been initiated into a healthy lifestyle and practices to build up immunity against Coronavirus. The jail officials have started conducting Yoga classes, encouraging the prison inmates to adapt to healthy practices. The UP jails have also started preparing concoction (Kadha) which is an Ayurvedic health drink meant for body cleansing and to boost immunity.

This healthy practice first began in Kaushambi district jail where the day starts with Yoga session followed by Kadha made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (cinnamon), Kalimirch (black pepper), Shunthi (dry ginger), fresh lemon juice and raisins to boost their immunity. Social distancing is also strictly adhered to during the Yoga sessions in the park located in the district jail.

The inmates wear masks during the Yoga sessions. The decision of conducting Yoga sessions and Kadha has been taken after consultations with the Ayush Ministry.

The Kaushambi jail houses about 750 prisoners. A senior jail official in Lucknow has reportedly said that similar practices would soon be started in all jails in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,373 COVID-19 positive cases of which a mere 74 have succumbed to the virus while 1,499 have been cured and discharged. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh is 33 percent which is higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asserted.

"Arrangements for quarantine should be made for those coming from abroad while ensuring their medical screening," he said. The chief minister said steps should be taken in line with the Centre's guidelines to restart industries. He also emphasised on social distancing in "Mandis" to prevent the spread of the virus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to devise a strategy to provide employment to migrant workers returning to the state, as per their skills.

