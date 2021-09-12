'UP Shouldn't Tolerate Pro-Taliban, Casteist-dynastic Mentality': CM Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at the Opposition parties for appeasement politics and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the people of the state do not tolerate the pro-Taliban, casteist and dynastic mentality that shot the devotees of Lord Ram. The Uttar Pradesh recently Chief Minister launched several development projects in Kushinagar.

While addressing the programme, Yogi Adityanath at Kushinagar said, "The people of the state should not tolerate the pro-Taliban casteist-dynastic mentality that shot at the devotees of Lord Ram. Remember! Wherever there is a scorpion, it will bite. Modi ji has abolished triple talaq in the country, but you must have read the statement of some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders. They have supported the acts of the Taliban. The pro-Pakistan terrorists today do not find any hideout anywhere in the country. In 2012, the SP government started withdrawing the cases of terrorists."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Oppopsition

Remarking that this country was first looted by the British and then by the Congress, CM Adityanath said Nehru did not believe in Ram. Stating that Indira Gandhi had opened fire on the saints, he added that Sonia Gandhi denied the existence of Ram. Alleging that earlier the "Mafia" used to run the state and the ruling party used to follow them by becoming their disciple, Yogi Adityanath said that now the government's "bulldozer" runs on their illegal earnings and these mafias have been forced to leave to leave UP. The government's drive against the mafia will continue, he added.

Targeting the Opposition parties especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) over corruption and appeasement politics, the Uttar Pradesh CM asked, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017?" He further said that earlier, the people ruling the state and the accomplice mafia used to digest the ration of the poor. "Those who called Abbajan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM, "A family from Saifai used to loot the entire state. Earlier, those who were called Abbajan used to benefit a particular section. There used to be caste-based appointment lists. Fair appointments are being made in the BJP government and youth are getting employment."

Asserting that the BJP government did a very good job in the COVID-19 management, CM Yogi took a jibe at the Opposition and said, "f there was a COVID epidemic during the tenure of SP, BSP and Congress then the condition of Uttar Pradesh would have been like Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi." He further stated that the BJP did efficient COVID management.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)