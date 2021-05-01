UP: Woman, Tortured For Dowry, Appeals For Help In Viral Video

A shocking video has been going viral on social media where a woman claims that she is being harassed for dowry. A Muslim woman named Hina Khan pleaded with authorities to save her life alleging that her in-laws are constantly subjecting her to violence and demanding more dowry. She also stated that she went to the police, but didn't receive any sort of help.

She made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi to help her in her time of distress. She said that for the past six months she has been running around but has not received any help because she does not have the money.

In the video, Hina can be heard saying, "I am Hina Khan, a resident of Bulandshahar. I am a helpless girl who is trying hard to survive. I don’t want to die. I have been to the police but no help. I got married in Hasanpur and my in-laws-- my husband, brother-in-law, mother in law, sister in law are very cruel people and because of them today I am forced to make this video. I am making this video in order to get justice. I do not want to die like Ayesha. PM Modi, CM Yogi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi-- they all talk about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, I request these ministers to save daughters like us. We can not move forward till the time our in-laws keep harassing us. For the last 6 months, I have tried everything went to the police station but no help was provided. My only fault is that I don't have money".

'I do not want to become another Ayesha': Hina

"I fold my hands and request media and everyone to help daughters like Ayesa and Hina and help me get justice. Please save me, Modi Ji! Please save me, Yogi Ji! I don't want to die, I want to live, Is there no one who can help me get justice. It's been 6 months and wherever I went for help everybody demands money. I do not have my own house, as I am not able to pay the rent how will I pay someone else. Please Help me. I do not want to become another Ayesha", she added.

Ahmedabad woman commits suicide

In February, a 23-year-old woman, Ayesha Khan allegedly jumped into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. Ayesha in her video spoke about her husband not wanting her anymore and that she was tired of her life, which had gone viral. Her father got a First Information Report registered at the Sabarmati Riverfront (West) against her husband Arif Babukhanon on charges of abetment to suicide, alleging that he had inflicted mental torture on her and told her, "die if you want to, and send me a video".The husband was later arrested.

(Image Credits: @Tushar_KN/TWITTER)