Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies Due To Heart Attack After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday passed away hours after he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis. The 70-year old was being treated in the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city after testing positive for coronavirus.

राहत साहब का Cardiac Arrest की वजह से आज शाम 05:00 बजे इंतेक़ाल हो गया है.....



उनकी मग़फ़िरत के लिए दुआ कीजिये.... — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia: Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital pic.twitter.com/EIKZhPp702 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, tweeted on Tuesday.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

He was undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi told PTI that the poet has pneumonia and is being given oxygen. Indori's son said his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes.

The Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, took to their Twitter handles to mourn his death. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his grief at Indori's demise.

मक़बूल शायर राहत इंदौरीजी के गुज़र जाने की खबर से मुझे काफ़ी दुख हुआ है। उर्दू अदब की वे क़द्दावर शख़्सियत थे।अपनी यादगार शायरी से उन्होंने एक अमिट छाप लोगों के दिलों पर छोड़ी है।आज साहित्य जगत को बड़ा नुक़सान हुआ है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके चाहने वालों के साथ हैं। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 11, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the sudden demise of renowned Urdu poet #RahatIndori ji. The country has lost an eminent shayar. May the Almighty give strength to his family members, friends & fans to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 11, 2020

अपनी शायरी से लाखों-करोड़ों दिलों पर राज करने वाले मशहूर शायर, हरदिल अज़ीज़ श्री राहत इंदौरी का निधन मध्यप्रदेश और देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

(with PTI inputs)