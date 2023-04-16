Joe Biden's Cabinet Member Calls PM Modi "world's Most Popular Leader For A Reason"

"PM Modi is the most popular world leader for a reason, he is visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is indescribable," said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Sunday, April 16, while addressing the Reception at India House, which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Hailing the Prime Minister, the US Secretary of Commerce further said that PM Modi's desire to lift people out of poverty and move India forward as a global power is real and it is happening.

"Anyone who knows PM Modi is aware of the fact that he is a tech guy and he is deep into the details. I found myself at his home at 7:30 on Friday night talking about the details of radio access networks and artificial intelligence. I said to him and I say it again, in the years to come, there will be two ecosystems of technology -- one consisting of our democratic values and another not," US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo added.

"After traveling for an entire week, PM Modi told me that AI doesn't stand for Artificial Intelligence. He said AI stands for the America-India technology ecosystem," Raimondo remarked.

#WATCH | US: I had an incredible opportunity to spend more than an hour with PM Modi. He is the most popular world leader for a reason; he is visionary; and his level of commitment to the people of India is indescribable. His desire to lift people out of poverty & move India… pic.twitter.com/650oyJqfTg — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

At the reception, other than Raimondo, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ambassador Sandhu and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs in the National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, were also present.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo meets PM Modi

On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who was in India from March 7-10. Notably, Raimondo also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and held delegation-level talks with him. A Commercial Dialogue was held and several Memorandums of Understanding were signed between India and the US.

US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo had a fruitful meeting with PM @narendramodi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vRQKOcEdLB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2023

The US General Secretary of Commerce, while announcing that many companies in the US are interested in investing in India, said, "Many of the actions India has taken under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, even over the past couple of years, make India an even more attractive place to do business. More transparency, the rapid move to a digital economy, absolutely zero tolerance for corruption, all of those things make India an even more attractive partner."