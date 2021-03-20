Last Updated:

US Defence Secretary Lauds India's Leadership Role In Indo-Pacific Region; Reaffirms Ties

Lloyd James praised India's leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the region to promote mutual goals.

US Defence Secretary

US Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin III on Friday praised India's leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the region to promote mutual goals. Austin III, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi.

Following his meeting with NSA Doval, Austin said, "The breadth of collaboration between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defence partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region."

According to a statement by the US embassy in India, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free and open regional order. "Both sides exchanged perspectives on shared challenges confronting the region and committed to further strengthen their broad-ranging and robust defence cooperation," it added.

PM Modi, Austin discuss enhancing strategic partnership

In a statement issued by the  PMO, Austin met PM Modi expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The release said the prime minister welcomed the "warm and close relationship" between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order.

PM Modi also outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between India and the US and emphasised the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in the ties.

The Indo-Pacific region largely comprises the Indian Ocean, the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean seemingly challenge the established rules-based system. 

(With inputs from ANI)

