US Indo-Pacific Command Grieves CDS Bipin Rawat's Demise, Lauds His 'stalwart Leadership'

The US Indo-Pacific Command has expressed grief over the unfortunate demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and the others in the tragic accident caused by a helicopter crash. On Wednesday, an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor claimed the lives of 13 people including General Bipin Rawat.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of my friend General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and the others who perished," US Admiral John Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

General Rawat was a great partner to US Indo-Pacific Command, and to the United States military, said US Indo-Pacific Command in a tweet. If further read "His stalwart leadership and commitment to upholding peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific will be sorely missed."

In another tweet, US Command added, "Gen. Rawat's legacy includes an enduring impact on the strategic U.S. and India defence partnership and people-to-people ties. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rawat family, the families and friends of all those who perished, and the Indian Armed Forces."

General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonoor amid foggy weather, that may have affected the visibility.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019, a day before his retirement as Chief of the Army Staff. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978 and served for four decades in the force. A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, late CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including Northern and Eastern commands.

