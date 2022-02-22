US Plans To Evacuate Ukraine's Zelensky From Kyiv Amid Russian Invasion Fears: Report

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv crisis, the United States has planned to relocate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if Russia would invade Kyiv. According to a report by the Russian news agency, Sputnik, the Biden administration has already discussed the evacuation plan with Zelensky. As per the news agency, the Ukrainian President is currently in Kyiv where he has been holding back to back meetings with the Western and other European leaders amid fears of invasion. However, the Sputnik sources did not reveal whether the Ukrainian President will be relocated within the territory or will be evacuated to other places. Notably, Zelensky has been holding the post of President since May 2019 after quitting a popular Ukrainian television show in which he played the role of the Ukrainian President.

On Monday, the tensions between Ukraine, Russia and the Western countries mounted further after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. This came nearly an hour after Putin held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to the statement released by the Kremlin, he had told both the leaders that he will be signing a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Further, both the statement said that the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision. Despite that, the Russian President has signed the decree just after holding a televised address.

Minutes after Putin announced his decision, Zelensky took to Twitter and said he discussed the events of the last hours with US President Joe Biden. According to his latest Twitter post, he held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. The meeting was also attended by UK PM Boris Johnson. "After the #NSDC meeting, discussed the current situation with @BorisJohnson. Now we are urgently preparing an address and after that, talks with @eucopresident and @RTErdogan are planned," Zelensky said in his Twitter post on Monday.

US imposes sanctions on Moscow

Meanwhile, while reacting to the recent decision of Putin, US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington has anticipated a move like this from Russia and added the country is ready to respond immediately. "President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," read the statement released by Psaki. Furthermore, President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has reacted sharply to the recent decision of Putin. Taking to the microblogging site, she said that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a blatant violation of international law. She added that the EU and its partners will react with unity.

(Image: Twitter/@ZelenskyyUa)