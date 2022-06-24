US Says India Invited To G7 Because 'agenda Is Diverse'; 'Not To Splinter Them Off Russia'

In a key development, US National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said on Friday that India has been invited to G7 because the agenda is “deep and diverse" and it is not about trying to splinter them off from Russia.

“It is not about trying to splinter them off or coax them away from any other association or partnership that they might have with another country. That’s not the goal here. The goal is to unify around a set of common principles and initiatives,” Kirby said, adding, “G7 wants to advance in terms of climate change, energy, and food security.”

The NSC coordinator made these remarks during a press briefing on Friday while speaking on the motto behind inviting nations like India, Indonesia, and South Africa to the G7 Summit.

Earlier, amid reports of a rise in India's energy import from Russia, Kirby had said that India is a key strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region and the US lets the leaders speak about their economic policies. In Tuesday's press briefing, Kirby said the US values its bilateral relationship with India but also wants international pressure on Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

"India is also a very key strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region. And there are many ways that partnership represents itself both in defence and security, economic as well. I think we'll let Indian leaders speak about their economic policies," he had said. "What I can just tell you is we value this bilateral relationship with India and we continue to want obviously every country has to make those decisions for themselves. These are sovereign decisions but we want as much pressure put internationally on Russia as possible," he had added.

EAM slams unfair criticism over India's oil purchase from Russia

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar questioned why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Countering the unfair criticism of the Indian oil purchase, EAM stressed that it is necessary to understand how the Ukraine conflict is impacting the developing countries.

“It’s only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and not Russia’s gas coming to Europe not funding? Let’s be a little even-handed,” he had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit under the German Presidency on June 26-27. At the summit, PM Modi is likely to speak in two sessions that include Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality, and Democracy.

(With inputs from agency)