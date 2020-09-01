'US Visa Policy Supporting Indian Talent Is Beneficial To Both Countries': EAM Jaishankar

Interacting with former US envoy to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted that a US visa policy that supports Indian talent is mutually beneficial and a 'win-win' for both the countries. Jaishankar's remarks come in the backdrop of President Trump's decision to restrict several categories of work visas blocking the entry of Indian workers into the US. However, the decision was soon overturned in the month of August after it received severe backlash.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's annual leadership summit, Jaishankar said, "India offers trusted talent to the world and immigration is a win-win for both the countries. People recognize the role Indian talent has played in US, global and Indian economy. This is an area where the US should recognise what is in American interest and that will be in the interest of India also."

'Directly impacted by the rise'

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted China's offensive strategy along the borders and remarked that the Indian leadership is cognizant of it. Responding to its aggresive behaviour, Jaishankar said, "We are an immediate neighbour of China, so obviously, you are very directly impacted by the rise of what is potential global power."

"The modus vivendi between India and China is extremely consequential for both countries and actually for the rest of the world. China's relationship with Pakistan goes back to the early 1960s and aspects of it have been concern to us before and it is not new and obviously, that is something which we factor in our relationship with both countries," he added.

Jaishankar also touched upon India's policy for Africa in the same session. "When I speak of a larger Indian global footprint, I don't mean only a diplomatic footprint, an en economic footprint and technological footprint as well. In some ways, a security footprint," he said.

