USAID Official Hails India's Help To Crisis-hit Sri Lanka, Highlights China's Failed Vow

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator, Samantha Power on Wednesday hailed India's swift reaction to assist crisis-ridden Sri Lanka by providing humanitarian aid.

During his two-day visit to India, the US official also slammed China for paying no heed to provide significant relief to the island nation, which is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. "India has reacted really swiftly with an absolutely critical set of measures," she stated while addressing an event at IIT Delhi on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

Notably, Power is on a visit to India from July 25 to 27 in an attempt to further enhance the strategic alliance between Washington and New Delhi and address the world food security challenge. According to her, China has emerged as one of the "biggest creditors" of Sri Lanka, offering "opaque loan" agreements at rates higher than in comparison to other lenders.

The USAID administrator also mentioned Sri Lanka's $3.5 billion Line of Credit from India as well as other support in order to revive the island nation's economy and save it from further collapse.

Pleased to meet @USAID Administrator @SamanthaJPower today.



Discussed global development prospects in the context of food, energy and debt challenges.



Also exchanged views on further expanding the India-US partnership. pic.twitter.com/DJYp9j5R8q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 26, 2022

India has aided nations across world at times of difficulties: USAID administrator

Hailing India further, Power went on to say that the country has provided significant support to nations across the world in difficult times. On the contrary, China promised Lines of Credit to Sri Lanka but backtracked from providing significant relief, she claimed.

"The calls to provide more significant relief gone unanswered and the biggest question of all is whether Beijing will restructure debt to the same extent as other bilateral creditors," Power underscored. She also asked the Chinese administration to engage in debt reduction on fair terms with all other creditors and in full transparency.

Sri Lankan crisis

Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

Addressing the parliament after being elected as the new President of the country, Ranil Wickremesinghe claimed that division has come to an end in the crisis-ridden nation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: AP/PTI